T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.56% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $379,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 595,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

