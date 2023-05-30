Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 6.3%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 331,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,214,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $795.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,705,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 953,549 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.