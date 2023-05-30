TAGStone Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,293 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,760. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $105.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

