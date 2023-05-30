TAGStone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 539,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

