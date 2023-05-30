TAGStone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VCSH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,797. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
