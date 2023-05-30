TAGStone Capital Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,372,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 943,676 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 544,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,696. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.