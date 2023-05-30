TAGStone Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TAGStone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.