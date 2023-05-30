Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,757,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $527.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

