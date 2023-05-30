Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.38

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 59906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

