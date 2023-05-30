Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,309.88

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00012629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $113.87 million and approximately $15,309.88 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.50455313 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $931.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

