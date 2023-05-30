Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.04

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.04 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 2320575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.