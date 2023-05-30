Tegean Capital Management LLC Takes $5.30 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 20.0% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $8,423,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. 4,347,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.14. The company has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

