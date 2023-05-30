Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 99,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 282,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.