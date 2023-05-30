Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:HQH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 99,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.73.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.