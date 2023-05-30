Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

