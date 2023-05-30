Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 3,910,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,673,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Tellurian Stock Down 4.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Tellurian by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.
