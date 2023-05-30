Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells $336,664.30 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tennant by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tennant by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

