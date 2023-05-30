Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $239.77 million and $16.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 278,081,229 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

