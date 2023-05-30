Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Research analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.