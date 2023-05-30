Tether Gold (XAUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.13 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $94.80 million and $5.13 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,956.66 or 0.07054624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars.

