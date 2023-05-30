Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

