Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $879.16 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003101 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,936,791 coins and its circulating supply is 939,740,785 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.