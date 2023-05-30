TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 508 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $349.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

