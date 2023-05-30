TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

NYSE:TDG traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $782.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

