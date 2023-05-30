TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,961,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

