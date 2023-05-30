TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15,306.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.99. 1,905,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

