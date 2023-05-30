TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,493. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day moving average of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

