TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,109 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

