TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $11.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.07. 3,711,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,913. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.62. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

