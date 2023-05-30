TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. 4,242,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

