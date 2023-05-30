TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,118. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

