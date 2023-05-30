The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 712,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,886. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.