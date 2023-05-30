The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Boosted by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for 9.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.
Shares of CG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. 709,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,699. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
