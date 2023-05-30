The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Boosted by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for 9.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. 709,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,699. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

