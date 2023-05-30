The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

