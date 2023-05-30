The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.79. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.