The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
NYSE BRFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
