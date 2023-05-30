The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BRF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 4,793,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.