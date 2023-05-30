The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $36.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

GS opened at $332.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after buying an additional 488,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

