The Goldman Sachs Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 78,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 38,501 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $330.76. 1,998,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day moving average is $347.61. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.