The Graph Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $46.63 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.
The Graph Profile
The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,667,304,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,995,570,994 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The Graph Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.
