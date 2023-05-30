The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.62

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 159472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

