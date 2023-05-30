The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.03% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $97,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. 29,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,742.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.04 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

