The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hershey worth $366,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,552. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

