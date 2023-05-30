The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hershey worth $366,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,552. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.