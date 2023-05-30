The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

