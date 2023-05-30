The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 3,914,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

