The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.8 %

MOS opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

