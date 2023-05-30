The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 502,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

