The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. 6,925,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

