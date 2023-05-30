The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 313,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 308,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 41,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. 8,653,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

