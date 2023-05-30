The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock valued at $93,535,846. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.