Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$485.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.80 million.

NYSE THR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 105,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

