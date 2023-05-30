Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $254.92 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $254.92 million and $1.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001032 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,154,893,435 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.